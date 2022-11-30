Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Officer, TAFS, Gr-I, Group-B Gazetted under the department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Govt. of Tripura. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in from December 9 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is January 9, 2023, upto 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Agriculture Officer posts, of which 21 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 40 years as on January 9, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A bachelor degree in Agriculture/Horticulture from recognised university/institute.

Desirable: Knowledge of Agro-climatic condition of Tripura. Knowledge of Bengali or Kokborok.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Group B, Gazetted posts: Rs 350 for general category candidates and Rs 250 for SC/ST/BPL card holders/PWD category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.