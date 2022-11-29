Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has announced the admit card release date for the preliminary exam for Miscellaneous posts. Candidates can check the notice on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The TPSC Miscellaneous prelims exam will be held on December 18 from 11.00 AM to 12.30 PM. The admit card will be available for download from December 9 onwards.

The TPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 151 vacancies including 11 Inspector of Small Savings, 21 Child Development Project Officers and 119 Supervisor Group C posts.

Here’s TPSC Miscellaneous prelims admit card notice.

Steps to download TPSC Miscellaneous admit card: