Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the skill test schedule for various posts of Senior Cameraman, Photographer, Indexer and Assistant Operator-2022 under I & PR Department-2022. The skill test is scheduled to be conducted from December 15 to 17, 2022. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in from December 10 onwards.

The written examination was conducted on November 16, 2022.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Senior Cameraman, Photographer and others admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.