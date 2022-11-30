MICA, Ahmedabad has released the hall tickets for the MICAT 2023 Phase I. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website mica.ac.in. The Phase I examination will be conducted for PGDM-C / PGDM) on December 3, 2022.

The exam will consist of three sections—Psychometric Test, Descriptive Test and Divergent and Convergent Thinking( Verbal ability, Quantitative ability and Data Interpretation and General awareness), reports Hindustan Times.

MICAT is conducted to take admissions to the postgraduate programmes to MICA Ahmedabad. MICAT qualified candidates can take the admission process further and get enrolled in the PGDM courses.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mica.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Download PGP (PGDM-C / PGDM) MICAT - I Admit Card” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MICAT 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.