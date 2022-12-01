UKPSC Junior Assistant recruitment 2022: Apply for 445 vacancies, 12th pass eligible
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the official notification for the Junior Assistant Exam-2022.
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the official notification for the Junior Assistant Exam-2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till December 20.
The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 445 vacancies for Junior Assistants or Kanishth Sahayak.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18-42 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.
Educational Qualification: Class 12/ Intermediate pass from a recognised Board.
Application fee
The application fee is Rs 176 for General/OBC/EWS, Rs 86 for SC/ST.
Steps to apply for UKPSC Junior Assistant recruitment 2022:
- Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “30-11-2022 Junior Assistant Exam-2022– Advertisement and Online Application”
- Click on the application link
- Fill in the details, upload the required documents and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
