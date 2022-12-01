The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the official notification for the Junior Assistant Exam-2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till December 20.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 445 vacancies for Junior Assistants or Kanishth Sahayak.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-42 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Class 12/ Intermediate pass from a recognised Board.

Here’s UKPSC Junior Assistant notification 2022.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 176 for General/OBC/EWS, Rs 86 for SC/ST.

Steps to apply for UKPSC Junior Assistant recruitment 2022:



Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “30-11-2022 Junior Assistant Exam-2022– Advertisement and Online Application”

Click on the application link Fill in the details, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UKPSC Junior Assitant vacancy 2022.