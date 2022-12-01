National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has started the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Contractual Rehabilitation Workers. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sams.co.in till December 26, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 134 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 43 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: 10+2 or equivalent qualification. One and a half year certificate course of Multi Rehabilitation worker (MRW) and registered as Rehabilitation Personnel/ Professional under Rehabilitation council of India Act 1992.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sams.co.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment of Approx. 134 Contractual Rehabilitation Workers under the National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly (NPHCE), National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” Click on the “Apply” link and then the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.