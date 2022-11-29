National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Contractual Rehabilitation Workers. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sams.co.in from November 30, 2022, onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is December 26, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 134 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 43 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: 10+2 or equivalent qualification. One and a half year certificate course of Multi Rehabilitation worker (MRW) and registered as Rehabilitation Personnel/ Professional under Rehabilitation council of India Act 1992.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies