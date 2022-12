The Consortium of National Law Universities will soon release the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2023-24. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in from December 6, 2022, onwards.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022, from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The provisional answer key will be released on December 18 and the objections will be invited on December 19, 2022. The final answer key will be released on December 24, 2022. The rank list will be released in the last week of December.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CLAT 2023 admit card

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on CLAT 2023 Click on CLAT 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.