Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will open the application correction window for various posts of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer and Junior Technical officer in various Engineering services. Eligible candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms on the official website tspsc.gov.in from December 3 onwards. The last date to make changes is December 5 upto 5.00 PM.

“The candidates are instructed to view their Bio-data and other particulars which are made available to his/her PDF (Submitted Application Form) to easily identify the wrongly entered data and make the corrections carefully. Candidates may download their corrected PDF for future reference,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The TSPSC will conduct the written exams for AE, JTO and Technical Officer on February 12, 2023. The candidates can download their hall ticket on the TSPSC website one week before the examination date.

Here’s the examination notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 833 vacancies.

Steps for TSPSC correction window 2022

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on the edit application link for AE, JTO and other posts Login using TSPSC ID, date of birth Make necessary corrections and submit form Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.