Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the notification for Group-IV services (General Recruitment). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in from December 23, 2022, onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is January 12, 2023.

The TSPSC Group 4 examination (objective type) is likely to be held in the month of April/May 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9,168 vacancies.

“Detailed Notification with breakup of vacancies, age, scale of pay, Community, Educational qualifications and other detailed instructions will be available at Commission’s Website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) from 23/12/2022,” reads the notification.

TSPSC Group 4 Job Vacancy

Agriculture and Co-Operation Department: 44

Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries: 02

Backward Classes Welfare Department: 307

Consumer Affairs Food & Civil Supplies Department: 72

Energy Department: 02

Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Department: 23

Finance Department: 255

General Administration Department: 05

Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department: 338

Higher Education Department: 742

Home Department: 133

Industries and Commerce Department: 07

Irrigation and Command Area Development: 51

Labour, Employment Training and Factories Department: 128

Minorities Welfare department: 191

Municipal Administration and Urban Development: 2701

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: 1245

Planning Department: 02

Revenue Department: 2077

Scheduled Castes Development Department: 474

Secondary Education Department: 97

Transport, Roads and Buildings Department: 20

Tribal Welfare Department: 221

Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens Department: 18

Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department: 13

