Today is the deadline to apply online for Jharkhand Industrial Training Officers Competitive Examination or JIIOCE 2022 conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Eligible candidates can now apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in.

The JSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 711 vacancies for Industrial Training Officers.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2022. The upper age linit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Relevant National Craft Instructor Certificate (NCIC) in any of the Variants under DGT. Refer details in the notification.

Here’s JSSC ITO notification 2022.

Selection process

JSSC will conduct a CBT-based Main exam. Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for JSSC recruitment 2022:



Visit official website jssc.nic.in Go to ‘Application form’ and click on apply link for Jharkhand Industrial Training Officers Competitive Examination-2022 Click on ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ and complete application Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for JSSC ITO recruitment 2022.