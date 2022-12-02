The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the admit card for the post of Manager Category-II posts in various zone. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website recruitmentfci.in.

The FCI Manager Phase 1 online test will be held on December 10 and 17. The duration is 60 minutes and will comprise 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions for 100 marks in total. The papers includes English, Reasoning Ability, Numerical Aptitude and General Studies* comprising of Indian History, Indian Economy, Geography & General Science up to Class 8th level-20 Questions Current Affairs.

For every wrong answer marked, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

The FCI recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 113 Manager vacancies.

Steps to download FCI Category 2 admit card 2022:

Visit official website recruitmentfci.in Go to ‘Category II Recruitment vide Advertisement No. 02/2022 Category II’ Click on the admit card link On the IBPS portal, login using Registration No / Roll No and date of birth The FCI Manager admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

