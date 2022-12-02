Indian Army has invited online applications from unmarried male candidates who have passed 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (hereinafter referred to as PCM) subjects and appeared in JEE (Mains) 2022 examination and fulfill the eligibility conditions for the grant of Permanent Commission in the Army. Candidates can apply for the TES-49 on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in till December 30.

A total of 90 vacancies have been notified. On successful completion of 4 years of the course, cadets will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of Lt.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must not be below the age of 16.5 years and must not be more than the age of 19.5 years, i.e., the candidate should not be born before 02 Jan 2004 and not after 01 Jan 2007 (both days inclusive).

Education Qualification: Only those candidates who have passed 10+2 Examination or its equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognized education boards are eligible to apply for this entry. Eligibility condition for calculating PCM percentage of various state /central boards will be based on marks obtained in Class XII only. Candidate must have appeared in JEE (Mains) 2022.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for Indian Army TES-49

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Officers Entry Apply’ Register using personal and contact details Fill up the application form Submit form and print a downloaded copy

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.