The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon close the online application correction window for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2022. Registered candidates can make corrections to their CTET form through the official website ctet.nic.in.

The CTET December 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 16 to January 13 in Computer Basted Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

“The lines for online correction will be opened from 28.11.2022 (Monday) to 03.12.2022 (Saturday). No corrections shall be allowed under any circumstances after this date,” the notice said.

Moreover, during this period, the candidates can change their choice of examination city also if capacity is available in a particular city. This facility will also be available on first cum first served basis only.

Here’s CTET correction window notice.

Steps for CTET correction window 2022:

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in Click on “Online Correction for CTET Dec-22”

Login using Application No and Password Make necessary corrections and submit Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to apply for CTET correction link.