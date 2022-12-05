Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the result for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Main Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

A total of 213 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The interview is scheduled to be conducted in the second week of January 2023.

The Main written examination was conducted on June 8 and 9, 2022.

Steps to download APO Main 2021 result

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in Go to “Results” tab Click on APO Exam 2021 result link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 63 Assistant Prosecution Officer vacancies through this recruitment. The applications were invited in the month of August and concluded on October 21, 2021.

