Allahabad High Court has released the advanced intimation of examination city/district to the candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2023 for the post of Driver Grade IV and Stenographer Grade III. Eligible candidates can download the intimation letter from the official website allahabadhighcourt.in using their application number and date of birth.

“Please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the Examination. This is just an advance intimation about the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates to make their travel plan, etc. accordingly. The Admit Card for the said Recruitment Test (Post-wise) shall be issued in due course,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The examinations for the post of Driver (Grade IV) and Stenographer (Grade III) are scheduled to be conducted on December 10 and 11, 2022, from 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

Steps to download intimation letter

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in Click on Advance City Intimation for Driver Grade IV/ Stenographer, Grade III Exam Key in your login details and submit Check and download the intimation letter Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1186 vacancies of Stenographer Grade-III and 26 posts of Driver (Category ‘C’ Grade IV).

