Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the provisional answer key for Group 5 (Paramedical & Nursing Group) Combined Recruitment Test - 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till December 7, 2022, by paying the fee of Rs 50 per challenge.

“In respect of any kind of erroneous questions/answers in the question paper, only the candidates can submit their objections through the link displayed online on this website. After the link is uploaded, the date for taking objections has been done till 07/12/2022. After that the link will be disabled,” reads the notification.

The examination was conducted from November 25 to December 1, 2022.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Question/Answer Objection - Group-5 (Paramedical & Nursing Group) Combined Recruitment Test - 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

Direct link to the answer key.

The MPPEB Group 5 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1,248 vacancies of Pharmacist, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Assistant Veterinary Field Officer and other direct and backlog posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.