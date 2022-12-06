Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer in various departments. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till January 5, 2023.

The last date to pay the fee is January 2, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2382 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Gynecologist: 346

Anesthetist: 476

Pediatrician: 418

Radiologist: 68

Pathologist: 06

General Surgeon: 401

General Physician: 488

Ophthalmologist: 05

Orthopedician: 02

E.N.T. Specialist: 29

Dermetologist: 46

Psychiatrist: 32

Microbiologist: 08

Forensic Specialist: 52

Public Health Specialist: 05

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: MBBS degree of a university recognized by the ‘Medical Council of India’ or an undergraduate medical degree recognized under ‘The National Medical Commission Act, 2019.’ and a Postgraduate Degree (3 years) in the concerned Specialty of a university recognized by the ‘Medical Council of India’ or a Post-Graduate Medical degree recognized under ‘The National Medical Commission Act, 2019’. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

Unreserved/EWS/OBC category candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 105, whereas Rs 65 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman. The fee for Handicapped candidates is Rs 25.

Steps to apply for UPPSC MO 2022 posts

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POSTS UNDER MEDICAL & HEALTH SERVICE DEPARTMENT U.P. (ALLOPATHY), DIRECT RECRUITMENT ADVT.NO. 01/E-1/S-8/2021-2022” Click on the application link and register Once registered, login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.