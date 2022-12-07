The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website ssc.nic.in till January 4, 2023.

The last date for making the online fee payment is January 5, 2023. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms on January 9 and 10, 2023. The Tier-I (Computer Based Examination) is scheduled to be conducted in Feb-Mar, 2023. The schedule of Tier-II (Computer Based Examination) will be notified later.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the exam should be between the age of 18 years and 27 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for the reserved category candidates.

Essential Education Qualification: For LDC/ JSA and DEO/ DEO Grade ‘A’, the candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. The candidate must possess Essential Qualification on or before the cut-off date i.e. January 4, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for CHSL 2022

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Register and login to the portal Apply for the relevant post, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.