Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has released the time table for the board examinations for the December session. Candidates can download the time table from the official website mpsos.nic.in.

The Class 10th examination will be conducted from December 26, 2022, to January 6, 2023, and the exams for Class 12th will be held from December 26, 2022, to January 12, 2023. The tests are scheduled to be conducted from 2.00 PM to 5.30 PM for both classes.

The board has also released the time table for ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ examinations. The Class 10th and 12th exam 2022 are scheduled to be conducted from December 26, 2022, to January 3, 2023, and from December 26, 2022, to January 6, 2023, respectively.

Steps to download the time table

Visit the official website mpsos.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Time Table” link Click on the time table links available for Class 10th, Class 12th Check and download the time table Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Open School Exam December 2022 time table.

Direct link to download “RJN” Exam December 2022 (10th & 12th) time table.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.