The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application correction process for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2023 today, December 7. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms till December 11, 2022, at aissee.nta.nic.in.

“Candidates will be able to correct the details input by them in their application form. They can also replace uploaded documents, if they so desire, through the “Correction Window”...No fee will be charged for the corrections carried out. However, candidates may be required to pay the differential exam fee, in case they change their category,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The AISSEE 2023 exam will be conducted on January 8, 2023, for admissions to classes 6 and 9 of Sainik Schools for the academic year 2023-24. The test for admission to Class 6 will be held for a duration of 150 minutes (2 hours 30 minutes), whereas for class 9, the exam will be conducted for 180 minutes (3 hours). The test will be held in Pen paper (OMR Sheets based).

Steps to make changes to the form

Visit the official website aissee.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click AISSEE 2023 correction window link Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.