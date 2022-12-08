Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the application deadline for the 67th Mains Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till December 10, 2022, by paying the late fee.

The applicants from the unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1500 (750 application fee+750 late fee), whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from the reserved category (200 application fee+200 late fee).

Earlier, the application deadline was December 6, 2022.

A total of 11,607 candidates have been declared qualified for the BPSC 67th Main examination. The BPSC 67th Prelim exam was held in September and the result was declared on November 17.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the recruitment of 802 posts in the Bihar state government. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

Steps to apply for Main exam

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Click on “Apply Online” for 67th Main exam Complete registration form, upload documents Pay the fee and submit application Download form and take a printout

Exam Pattern

According to the official notification, the examination will consist of three papers — General Hindi, General Studies - Paper 1 and General Studies - Paper 2. The total marks will be 900. The General Hindi paper will consist of a total of 100 marks and the general studies paper 1 and 2 will carry 300 marks each.

