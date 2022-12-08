Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, in different super specialty disciplines of A.G.M.C & G.B. Pant Hospital under the Health and Family Welfare Department ,Govt. of Tripura. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in from December 12 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is December 27, 2022, upto 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Cardiology: 02

Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery (CTVS): 02

Neurology: 02

Neuro-Surgery: 02

Urology: 02

Gastroenterology: 02

Gastrointestinal Surgery: 02

Plastic Surgery: 02

Nephrology: 02

The upper age limit for all of the posts is 50 years as on December 27, 2022. candidates can check eligibility criteria, pay scale, educational qualification, work experience and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/BPL card holder/Physically handicapped candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.