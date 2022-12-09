The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the additional result of the Selection Post (Phase-9) Examination, 2021. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The additional results have been released for the matriculation level, higher secondary (10+2) level and graduate and above level.

“The additional candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting Documents (Self Attested) in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age-relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs, within 3 (three) weeks i.e. up to 30.12.2022 by SPEED POST ONLY,” reads the notification.

The candidates should mention the examination name and “Post-Category No.” on the top of the envelope while sending the documents to the respective Regional Office(s) by Speed Post.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to the Result—Others Click on Phase 9 additional result link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

