Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Inspectors. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in from December 12 onwards. The last date to apply and pay the application fee is January 12 and January 15, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Veterinary Inspectors.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years and the upper age limit is 37 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Math subjects from a recognized University/Board or 10+2 with Biology/Math, Physics, Chemistry and English subjects from a recognized University/Board and should possess a Diploma in Veterinary Science and Animal Health Technology of two years duration or its equivalent from any recognized university.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 1000 for general category candidates and Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from PwD category. Candidates from SC/ST/EWS and Ex-servicemen & Dependent category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250 and 200, respectively.

