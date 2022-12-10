The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the final result of Firemen posts in Bihar Police/Bihar Fire Services. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 116 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of Home Guard and a total of 2,264 candidates have been declared qualified for the vacancies of all cadres. The selected candidates include 880 females and 1500 males.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) was conducted from November 8 to 18, 2022. A total of 9412 candidates appeared for the test.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill a total of 2,380 vacancies, of which, 893 vacancies are for females and 1,487 vacancies are for male candidates.

Steps to download the final result

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in Go to “Bihar Fire Services” tab Click on “Results: Finally selected candidates for the post of Firemen in Bihar Police/Bihar Fire Services. (Advt. No. 01/2021)” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the final result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.