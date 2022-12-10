Bihar State Cooperative Bank Limited (BSCB) has released results for the posts of Assistant Manager and Assistant (Multipurpose). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website biharscb.co.in.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on November 29, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 276 vacancies, of which, 31 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager and 245 for Assistant (Multipurpose) posts.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website biharscb.co.in Go to Career tab Click on Assistant Manager/Assistant (Multipurpose) result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Assistant Manager result.

Direct link to download Assistant (Multipurpose) result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.