West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the information bulletin of the WBJEE 2023 entrance examination. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam in the 4th week of December and the applications will conclude in the 3rd week of May 2023 at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 30, 2023, in two shifts—Paper 1 (11.00 AM to 1.00 PM) and Paper 2 (2.00 PM to 4.00 PM).

Application Fee

The application fee for WBJEE 2023 is Rs 500 for General category candidates and Rs 400 for SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B category candidates, plus the Bank’s service charges if applicable. SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B candidates availing of the concession will have to upload/submit respective certificates in given formats at the time of counselling, failing which his/her candidature will be cancelled.

About WBJEE 2023

WBJEEB is conducted for admissions into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.