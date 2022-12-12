Symbiosis International college has released the admit card for the SNAP 2022 Test 2 and test 3. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website snaptest.org. SNAP 2022 Test 2 is scheduled to be conducted on December 18 and test 3 will be held on December 23, 2022.

“Please ensure that your latest passport size colour photograph is pasted on the Admit Card at the place provided for before appearing for test,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website snaptest.org On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card for SNAP Test 02/03” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.