Two persons were killed and 32 injured after an iron bridge over the Indrayani river near Talegaon Dabhade town in Pune district collapsed on Sunday afternoon, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

“Six people have been rescued,” the chief minister said in a social media post.

The injured have been taken to hospital. Six of them are critical, he added.

The National Disaster Response Force is conducting rescue operations at Maval area’s Kundmala, the tourist spot where the incident took place.

Maval MLA Sunil Shelke told the Hindustan Times that the iron bridge over the river is 30 years old. There were around 100 people present on the bridge at the time of the accident, he added.

The bridge collapse took place even as an orange alert is active for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the ghat regions, which have already experienced significant rain over the past two days.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.