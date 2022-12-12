Border Security Force (BSF) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Assistant Commandant) Group-A, Gazetted (Combatised) (Non-Ministerial) in Border Security Force. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bsf.gov.in till January 9, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 20 VAS vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Male and female candidates between 23 years to 30 years of age are eligible to apply.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be in possession of a Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry or equivalent from a recognized University with registration in the Veterinary Council of India.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 400. Female candidates of all categories and candidates belonging to SC/ST/BSF serving personnel are exempted from payment of examination fees. However, Rs 40 plus taxes = Rs 47.2 will be charged from every candidate including exempted category as “service charges” by the CSC.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in Click on “Apply Here” against “Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Assistant Commandant) Group-A, Gazetted (Combatised) (Non-Ministerial)” Fill up the form, upload documents and pay the application fee Submit the form and download Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.