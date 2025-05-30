Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has opened the objection submission window for the aptitude test 2025 (Hindi and English) answer key on the official website iiseradmission.in. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, till June 1 up to 5.00 pm. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable.

There is no upper limit on the number of objections that can be filed. Remember that for each objection, candidates have to make a separate application and pay an amount of Rs 100, reads the notification. The computer-based test was conducted on May 25, 2025.

IAT 2025 is being conducted for admissions to the Bachelor of Science (Research) program of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and the BS-Medical Sciences and Engineering program of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM).

Steps to submit objections for IAT answer key 2025

Visit the official website iiseradmission.in On the homepage, click on the IAT answer key 2025 objection link Login to the portal Pay the fee, and submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to IAT objection window 2025.