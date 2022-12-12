Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the hall tickets for the computer-based Preliminary examination for the post of Welfare Extention Officer 2021 today, December 12. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The computer-based recruitment examination (CBRE) is scheduled to be conducted from December 17 to 23, 2022, in multiple batches. The exam will be held for the duration of 1 hour 30 minutes.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 129 vacancies of Welfare Extention Officer as Initial Appointees under the SC and ST Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on WEO 2021 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download WEO 2021 admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the prelim exam, main exam and viva voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.