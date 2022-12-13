Allahabad High Court has released the advanced intimation of examination city/district to the candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2023 for Group D and Group C posts. Eligible candidates can download the intimation letter from the official website allahabadhighcourt.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

“Please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the Examination. This is just an advance intimation about the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates to make their travel plan, etc. accordingly. The Admit Card for the said Recruitment Test (Post-wise) shall be issued in due course,” reads the notification.

The examinations for Group D and Group C are scheduled to be conducted on December 17 and 18, respectively. The exam will be held from 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

Steps to download the intimation letter

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on Advance City Intimation for Group C/D posts link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the intimation letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Advance City Intimation for Group C posts Exam.

Direct link to Advance City Intimation for Group D posts Exam.

The Allahabad HC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2720 vacancies, of which 1021 vacancies are for Group ‘C’ Clerical Cadre Posts and 1699 for Group ‘D’ Cadre Posts.

