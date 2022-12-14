National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the admit card for the posts of Development Assistant/Development Assistant (Hindi). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nabard.org.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 24, 2022.

“The Main online examination will be conducted only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of the Preliminary examination. The time of the Main examination and venue of the examination is indicated in the Admission Letters,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The NABARD recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 177 vacancies, of which 173 vacancies are for the post of Development Assistant and 4 for the post of Development Assistant (Hindi).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website nabard.org On the homepage, click on the Career tab Click on admit card link under “Recruitment To The Post Of Development Assistant / Development Assistant (Hindi) 2022 - Main Examination Call Letter:” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.