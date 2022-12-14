Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the online application window for the post of Assistant Professor of Psychology –cum-Clinical Psychologist today, December 14. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up 24 vacancies of Assistant Professor of Psychology –cum-Clinical Psychologist in Tamil Nadu Medical Service. The pay scale is Rs 56,100-2,05,700 (Level 22). The examination for this post will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Method on March 14, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-37 years as on July 1, 2022. No upper age limit for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: (i) Must possess a degree of M.A or B.A (Hons) or B.Sc (Hons) in Psychology or Post graduate diploma or degree in Clinical Psychology or a diploma in Clinical Psychology; and (ii) A Post-graduate diploma in Medical and Social Psychology of the All India Institute of Mental Health, Bangalore or diploma in Medical and Social Psychology Part II of the Bangalore University or any other recognised university.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the exam fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for TNPSC recruitment 2022:



Visit the TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Register and create login ID and Password Now click on “Apply Online” Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e., (i) Examination (Computer Based Test Method) and (ii) Oral Test in the shape of an interview.

