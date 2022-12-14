Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant, Stenographer and others. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website peb.mp.gov.in from March 6, 2023, onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is March 20, 2023.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms till March 25, 2023. The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 5, 2023, in two shifts—9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2716 vacancies.

Candidates can check vacancy details, eligibility criteria, payscale, age limit, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.