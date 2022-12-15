Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Head Teacher in Primary School Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 22, 2022, from 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM in 13 District Headquarters.

Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets a week before.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40,506 vacancies of Head Teacher, of which 13,761 posts are reserved for female candidates. Candidates can check the District-wise Roster vacancies here.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Login using Username and Password Click on the admit card The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.