Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in General Stream. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.sidbi.in till January 3, 2023.

The tentative date of the online examination is January / February 2023. The tentative schedule of the interview is February 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ - General Stream posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 28 years as on December 14, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Post-Graduation Degree in any discipline (Preferably from Commerce / Economics / Management subject) from an institute / University recognized by the University Grant Commission (UGC) / Central Government or Bachelors’ Degree in Law / Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering (Preferably Civil / Electrical / Mechanical) or CA / CS / CWA / CFA / CMA OR Ph.D. from Institutions recognized by GOI/UGC.

Here’s the official notification.

Processing Fee

The application cum processing fee for SC/ST/PwBD candidates will be Rs 175, whereas Rs 1100 is applicable to candidates from unreserved category. Staff candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Asst Manager posts

Visit the official website www.sidbi.in Go to the “career” tab Click on “SIDBI invites Applications for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘A’– General Stream – 2022” Now click on “Click here to APPLY ONLINE” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the from and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.