Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in General Stream. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website www.sidbi.in from December 14 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 3, 2023.

The tentative date of the online examination is January / February 2023. The tentative schedule of the interview is February 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’ - General Stream posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 28 years as on December 14, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Post-Graduation Degree in any discipline (Preferably from Commerce / Economics / Management subject) from an institute / University recognized by the University Grant Commission (UGC) / Central Government or Bachelors’ Degree in Law / Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering (Preferably Civil / Electrical / Mechanical) or CA / CS / CWA / CFA / CMA OR Ph.D. from Institutions recognized by GOI/UGC.

Here’s the official notification.

Processing Fee

The application cum processing fee for SC/ST/PwBD candidates will be Rs 175, whereas Rs 1100 is applicable to candidates from unreserved category. Staff candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.