The Delhi High Court has released the interview schedule for the Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2022. The interview/viva-voce is scheduled to be conducted from January 9 to February 3, 2023. A total of 301 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round.

“It is hereby informed that the viva voce of 301 candidates who have been shortlisted after qualifying the Delhi Judicial Service Mains Examination (Written)-2022 held on 11.06.2022 & 12.06.2022 will be held between 09.01.2023 to 03.02.2023,” reads the notification.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in from December 20, 2022.

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Procedure

Delhi Judiciary Exam 2022 will consist of Preliminary Examination (Objective type with 25% negative marking), Mains Examination (Written) and Viva-Voce.

