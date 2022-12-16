RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply for 48000 posts from December 21 onwards
Interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts from December 21 onwards at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) 2022. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts from December 21 onwards at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is January 19, 2023.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 25 to 28, 2023. The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 48000 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
|Post Level
|Subject
|Non TSP Area
|TSP Area
|Total Vacancies
|Level 1
|19192
|1808
|21000
|Level 2
|English
|7486
|1296
|8782
|Hindi
|2577
|599
|3176
|Science-Maths
|6322
|1113
|7435
|Social Studies
|4000
|712
|4712
|Sanskrit
|1332
|476
|1808
|Urdu
|792
|14
|806
|Sindhi
|9
|0
|9
|Punjabi
|272
|0
|272
|Total
|41982
|6018
|48000
Here’s the official notification.
Applicants will be able to check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, and other details in the detailed notification to be available soon.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.