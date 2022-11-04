Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for Forest Guard exam 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the calendar, the RSMSSB Forest Guard exam 2022 will be held on November 12 and 13 in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and the second shift from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. The RSMSSB Vanpal admit card will contain details regarding exam venue, shift, rules, etc.

RSMSSB has notified a total of 1,128 vacancies, out of which 1,047 are for Forest Guard and 87 for the post of Forester. The selection will be done on the basis of written exam and physical test.

Here’s RSMSSB Forest Guard exam schedule notice.

Steps to download RSMSSB Forest Guard admit card 2022:

