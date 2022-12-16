Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the result of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upenergy.in.

The interview was conducted on December 7 and 8, 2022. The recruitment drive was being held to fill up a total of 113 AE vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results” tab Click on “LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES FOR THE POST OF “ASSISTANT ENGINEER (TRAINEE) ELECTRICAL/POWER, ELECTRONICS & TELE COMMUNICATION AND COMPUTER SCIENCE /IT” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 01/VSA/2022/AE/E&M” The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.