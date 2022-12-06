The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Executive Assistant. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website upenergy.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till December 9, 2022. The link for submission of Objection shall not be available there after.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1273 vacancies for Executive Assistants.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/ Results” tab Click on “DOWNLOAD RESPONSE-KEY & UPLOAD OBJECTION FOR THE POST OF “EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 09/VSA/2022/EA” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.