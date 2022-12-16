Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit card for the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment examination. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jssc.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 21 to January 3, reports JAGRAN JOSH. The JSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 3120 Post Graduate Teacher Regular (2855) and Backlog (265) vacancies.

Steps to download PGTTCE 2022 admit card

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Link for Admit Card of PGTTCE-2022” Click on the admit card Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

Direct link to download PGTTCE 2022 admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Main written test and document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.