Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has extended the deadline to apply online for the Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Examination 2022. Interested candidates can now apply for the exam at the official website jssc.nic.in till April 2 and pay the application fee by April 5. Applicants will be able to make corrections to their application form from April 9 to 10.

The JSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 583 Excise Constable posts.

Here’s JSSC Excise Constable recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-25 years as on August 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have passed Class 10th from a recognised educational institution.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Test, and Medical Examination.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 50 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for JSSC Excise Constable recruitment 2022:



Visit official website jssc.nic.in Go to ‘Application form’ and click on apply link for JECCE-2022 Click on ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ and complete application Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for JSSC Excise Constable recruitment 2022.