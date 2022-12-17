Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to 7540 posts of Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in till January 16, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7540 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

TGT Arts: 1970

TGT PCM: 1419

TGT CBZ: 1205

Hindi: 1352

Sanskrit: 723

PET: 841

Telugu: 06

Urdu: 24

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Have passed HSC exam conducted by the board of secondary education, Odisha or any equivalent examination with Odia as a Language subject i.e., First Second or Third language. Post wise educational qualification available in the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Now click on the relevant application link Register and proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.