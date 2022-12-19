Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Investigator 2022. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key at ossc.gov.in till December 20, 2022.

“Unsolicited queries/ objections raised by other means will not be entertained. Objections registered in the designated link only will be considered,” reads the notification.

The computer-based recruitment exam (CBRE) was conducted on December 14, 2022, in three batches. The exam was held for a duration of 2 hours.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in Click on Investigator 2022 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

