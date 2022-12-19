The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2022). Eligible candidates can raise objections, if any, on the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in till December 20, 2022, by paying the fee of Rs 200 per challenge.

No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final and no further communication will be entertained,” reads the notification.

NTA conducted JNUEE 2022 on December 7, 8, 9 and 10 for admission to Ph.D. Programme offered at JNU for the academic year 2022-23.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website jnuexams.nta.ac.in Click on “JNUEE (PhD)—2022 Answer Key Challenge” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

